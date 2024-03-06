Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.62

Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.62 and last traded at $12.62, with a volume of 188864 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Down 2.7 %

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.80 million, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 21,188.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 87.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1,296.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

