Pershing Square (LON:PSH) Trading 0.1% Higher

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,964 ($50.31) and last traded at GBX 3,954 ($50.18). Approximately 304,681 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 174,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,950 ($50.13).

Pershing Square Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,741.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,308.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 345.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 65.82, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.89.

Pershing Square Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from Pershing Square’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Pershing Square’s dividend payout ratio is presently 367.13%.

About Pershing Square

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

