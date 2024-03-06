Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.64

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.64 and last traded at $50.30, with a volume of 17935 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.56.

Pershing Square Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.43.

Pershing Square Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1456 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Pershing Square’s previous dividend of $0.13.

About Pershing Square

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

