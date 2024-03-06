Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PAHC

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.18. 112,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,366. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Phibro Animal Health has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $16.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.83 million, a PE ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.75.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.91 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 1.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,789,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,604,000 after buying an additional 203,652 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,311,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,725,000 after purchasing an additional 38,193 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,130,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,667,000 after purchasing an additional 256,807 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 935,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,332,000 after purchasing an additional 19,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 777,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,999,000 after purchasing an additional 56,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health

(Get Free Report)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.