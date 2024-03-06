PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PMX stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.59. The company had a trading volume of 51,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,178. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.13. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $8.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 82.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 570,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 258,533 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 201,139 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 26,692 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 20.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 21,933 shares during the period.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

