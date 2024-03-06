Pincus & Co. Warburg Sells 16,594,363 Shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Stock

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 16,594,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $237,465,334.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,822,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,056,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sotera Health Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SHC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,493,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.96. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.06 and a beta of 2.16.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $310.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHC. Barclays upped their target price on Sotera Health from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Sotera Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHC. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sotera Health by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Sotera Health by 428.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

