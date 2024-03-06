Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.46

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.46 and last traded at $17.46, with a volume of 299246 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAGP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Plains GP from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

Get Plains GP alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Plains GP

Plains GP Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.55.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Research analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. This is an increase from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 124.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains GP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 36.1% in the third quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 58,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 15,591 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Plains GP by 7.1% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 707,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after acquiring an additional 46,844 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Plains GP by 13.0% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 333,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 38,407 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Plains GP in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Plains GP by 16.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 104,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 14,971 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plains GP

(Get Free Report)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.