Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) by 443.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 959,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782,568 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.34% of Planet Labs PBC worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered Planet Labs PBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.74.

NYSE:PL remained flat at $2.17 on Wednesday. 490,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,142. Planet Labs PBC has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.44. The firm has a market cap of $624.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $55.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 69.02% and a negative return on equity of 26.85%. Research analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

