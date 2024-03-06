Polymath (POLY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $99.77 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 34.1% against the dollar. Polymath has a market capitalization of $99.77 million and $42,836.69 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.27 or 0.00128928 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00008334 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.11740392 USD and is down -15.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $19,989.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

