Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (OTCMKTS:PZAKY) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PZAKY – Get Free Report) was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$7.57 and last traded at C$7.57. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.00.

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.94.

About Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen

POWSZECHNY Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Poland, the Baltic States, and Ukraine. It operates through Corporate Insurance, Mass Insurance, Group and Individually Continued Life Insurance, Individual Life Insurance, Investments, Pension Insurance, Banking, Baltic States, Ukraine, Investment Contracts, and Other segments.

