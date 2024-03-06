Precision BioSciences (DTIL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th.

Precision BioSciences Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ DTIL traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.50. 84,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,501. Precision BioSciences has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $35.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average of $11.79. The company has a market cap of $50.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Activity at Precision BioSciences

In other Precision BioSciences news, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 4,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $49,453.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,881 shares in the company, valued at $128,314.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,005 shares of company stock valued at $64,854 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTIL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,754,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 61,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 175,176 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 139.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,172,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,877 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Precision BioSciences by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,107,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 517,702 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,958,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,049,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops ex vivo allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T immunotherapies and in vivo therapies for genetic and infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders.

