Precision BioSciences (DTIL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th.
Precision BioSciences Stock Up 2.4 %
NASDAQ DTIL traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.50. 84,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,501. Precision BioSciences has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $35.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average of $11.79. The company has a market cap of $50.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.56.
Insider Activity at Precision BioSciences
In other Precision BioSciences news, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 4,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $49,453.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,881 shares in the company, valued at $128,314.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,005 shares of company stock valued at $64,854 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Precision BioSciences
Precision BioSciences Company Profile
Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops ex vivo allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T immunotherapies and in vivo therapies for genetic and infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Precision BioSciences
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- How to Use Options Collars to Hedge Your Stock Gains
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Palantir Stock Spikes 6% on U.S. Army TITAN Contract
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.