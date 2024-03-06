Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.35

Shares of Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 210 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.
Premier Oil Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26.
About Premier Oil
Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.
