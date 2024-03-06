Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
Primo Water has a dividend payout ratio of 37.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Primo Water to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.
Primo Water Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.64. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
PRMW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 18th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.
Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.
