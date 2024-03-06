ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Sets New 1-Year High at $74.53

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.53 and last traded at $75.13, with a volume of 120983 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.41.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.02.

Institutional Trading of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Empire Financial Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,851 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period.

About ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

