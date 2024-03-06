PVH (NYSE:PVH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $139.59

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $139.59 and last traded at $138.96, with a volume of 119293 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $137.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PVH has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PVH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $99.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PVH from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of PVH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.40.

Get PVH alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PVH

PVH Trading Down 1.9 %

PVH Announces Dividend

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.77%.

Insider Transactions at PVH

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,069. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,069. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Fuller sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $440,883.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,440 shares of company stock valued at $5,198,462. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in PVH by 13.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in PVH by 72.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after buying an additional 56,193 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 167.5% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 11,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PVH in the 3rd quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 51.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 422,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,332,000 after buying an additional 143,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.