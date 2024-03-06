RA Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Stake in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,501,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,240,000. RA Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Chimerix at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Chimerix by 436.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 57,785 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Chimerix by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 426,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 267,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Chimerix by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 387,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Chimerix by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 70,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMRX traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 273,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,473. Chimerix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.00.

CMRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating tumors, which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in glioma patients; ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist that demonstrated enhanced non-competitive DRD2 antagonism relative to ONC201, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors; ONC212, an imipridone agonist of the orphan G protein-coupled receptors (GPCR) tumor suppressor GPR132, as well as ClpP for solid tumors and hematological malignancies, including pancreatic cancer and leukemias; and CMX521, a nucleoside analog antiviral drug candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) infection.

