RA Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 1,483,697 UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,483,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,787,000. RA Capital Management L.P. owned 6.33% of UroGen Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,575,000 after buying an additional 180,727 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 285.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,097,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after buying an additional 813,377 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 292.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 616,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after buying an additional 459,341 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 41,886 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the third quarter worth about $7,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on UroGen Pharma from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

NASDAQ URGN traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $18.38. 146,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,636. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average of $15.00. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $431.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 3,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $59,638.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,918.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UroGen Pharma news, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 4,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $78,589.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,289.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 3,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $59,638.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,918.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

