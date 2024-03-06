RA Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,736,680 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,520,000. Evolent Health accounts for approximately 1.5% of RA Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. RA Capital Management L.P. owned about 2.38% of Evolent Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 118.0% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 465,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,670,000 after purchasing an additional 251,850 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,865,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,244,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 6.2% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 361,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after acquiring an additional 20,959 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 17.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 111,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 16,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 7.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 847,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,085,000 after acquiring an additional 59,376 shares in the last quarter.
Evolent Health Price Performance
EVH stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $33.95. The company had a trading volume of 314,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,697. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average is $28.87. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 1.54.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Report on Evolent Health
Evolent Health Profile
Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.
