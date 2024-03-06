RA Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 1,977,901 Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE)

RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,977,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,129,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
APGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $46.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Apogee Therapeutics from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Apogee Therapeutics from $44.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.83.
Apogee Therapeutics Trading Up 11.9 %
NASDAQ APGE traded up $7.06 on Wednesday, hitting $66.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,597. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $66.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.18.
About Apogee Therapeutics
Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.
