RA Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS)

RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,932,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,161,290 shares during the period. Acumen Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.2% of RA Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. RA Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 25.80% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals worth $61,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,895,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after purchasing an additional 688,475 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 49.6% during the third quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $141,000. 51.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABOS traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 220,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,190. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.72. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $11.31.

Insider Transactions at Acumen Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Derek M. Meisner sold 8,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $31,086.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,857.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Daniel Joseph Oconnell sold 15,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $52,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,622.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek M. Meisner sold 8,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $31,086.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,867 shares in the company, valued at $378,857.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,208 shares of company stock valued at $110,136 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

