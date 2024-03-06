Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $151.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.00 million. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 8.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Ranger Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RNGR opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.27. Ranger Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64.

Ranger Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.83%.

Insider Activity at Ranger Energy Services

Institutional Trading of Ranger Energy Services

In related news, Director Charles S. Leykum sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,165,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,984,953.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Ranger Energy Services news, Director Charles S. Leykum sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,165,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,984,953.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Charles S. Leykum sold 85,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $864,516.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 165,174 shares of company stock worth $1,676,916 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNGR. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 91.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 14.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 57.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 45,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

