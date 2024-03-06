Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $151.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Performance

NYSE RNGR opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. Ranger Energy Services has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $14.64. The stock has a market cap of $273.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.27.

Ranger Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ranger Energy Services’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ranger Energy Services

In other Ranger Energy Services news, Director Charles S. Leykum sold 20,000 shares of Ranger Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,165,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,984,953.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Charles S. Leykum sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,165,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,984,953.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles S. Leykum sold 85,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $864,516.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,174 shares of company stock worth $1,676,916. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNGR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 45,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

