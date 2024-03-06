Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Fiverr International (FVRR)

Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/23/2024 – Fiverr International had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $26.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2024 – Fiverr International had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2024 – Fiverr International had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $37.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2024 – Fiverr International was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

2/22/2024 – Fiverr International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2024 – Fiverr International had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2024 – Fiverr International was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Fiverr International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FVRR traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.51 million, a P/E ratio of 247.67 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.74. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $40.18.

Get Fiverr International Ltd alerts:

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $91.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.00 million. Fiverr International had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiverr International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the third quarter worth about $1,837,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 73,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 16,731 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the third quarter worth $3,291,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 76.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 352,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after acquiring an additional 153,202 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 32.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 78,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 19,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.