Relevant Gold (CVE:RGC) Shares Down 3%

Relevant Gold Corp. (CVE:RGC – Get Free Report) traded down 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 39,554 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 19,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.97 million and a P/E ratio of -2.00.

Relevant Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metal properties in the United States. The company holds interest in the Golden Buffalo project that contains 459 unpatented claims covering an area of 3,725 hectares located in west-central Wyoming; and the Lewiston project covering an area of 5,621 hectares located in the west-central Wyoming.

