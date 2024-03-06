Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.10 Per Share

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum has increased its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a dividend payout ratio of 22.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum to earn $17.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

NYSE RS opened at $320.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $295.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.87. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1 year low of $229.12 and a 1 year high of $333.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 19.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total transaction of $12,918,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,452,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total transaction of $12,918,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,452,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total value of $209,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,091,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,996 shares of company stock worth $26,635,028. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 131.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8,850.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

