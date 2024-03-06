Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) CFO Sells $968,850.00 in Stock

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total transaction of $968,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,592.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance
RS stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $322.11. The company had a trading volume of 193,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $295.16 and a 200 day moving average of $276.84. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $229.12 and a fifty-two week high of $333.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,453,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,656,886,000 after acquiring an additional 815,429 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,693,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,228,000 after acquiring an additional 439,395 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,101,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,524,000 after acquiring an additional 359,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on RS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Reliance Steel & Aluminum
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Reliance Steel & Aluminum
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- How to Use Options Collars to Hedge Your Stock Gains
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Palantir Stock Spikes 6% on U.S. Army TITAN Contract
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.