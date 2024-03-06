Request Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $126.50 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. In the last seven days, Request has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a market cap of $126.50 million and approximately $5.87 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00015863 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00023807 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001749 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,880.02 or 0.99956690 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.19 or 0.00153538 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00007837 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000064 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11888377 USD and is down -5.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $6,707,255.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

