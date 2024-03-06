Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March 6th (ADTN, AGI, ALRM, ANY, BE, CACI, CRBP, DHC, EADSY, EFC)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, March 6th:

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $9.00.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $46.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $4.00.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $75.00 price target on the stock.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $240.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $195.00.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to an overweight rating.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $227.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $185.00.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. SVB Leerink LLC currently has $37.00 target price on the stock.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Target (NYSE:TGT) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $206.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $149.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $195.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $140.00.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

