RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Price Target Increased to GBX 4,300 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,000 ($50.77) to GBX 4,300 ($54.58) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($48.23) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,400 ($43.15) to GBX 4,000 ($50.77) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get RHI Magnesita alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RHIM

RHI Magnesita Trading Down 0.2 %

RHI Magnesita Increases Dividend

Shares of RHIM stock traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,528 ($44.78). The company had a trading volume of 10,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,446. The firm has a market cap of £1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,204.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,441.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,049.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.23. RHI Magnesita has a twelve month low of GBX 2,034 ($25.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,818 ($48.46).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of €1.25 ($1.36) per share. This is a positive change from RHI Magnesita’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. RHI Magnesita’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,290.10%.

About RHI Magnesita

(Get Free Report)

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems; induction and electric arc furnaces, AOD converters, dome and delta, ladles, isostatically pressed and tundish products, and slide gates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RHI Magnesita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHI Magnesita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.