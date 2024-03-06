RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Price Target Increased to GBX 4,300 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,000 ($50.77) to GBX 4,300 ($54.58) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($48.23) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,400 ($43.15) to GBX 4,000 ($50.77) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of €1.25 ($1.36) per share. This is a positive change from RHI Magnesita’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. RHI Magnesita’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,290.10%.
About RHI Magnesita
RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems; induction and electric arc furnaces, AOD converters, dome and delta, ladles, isostatically pressed and tundish products, and slide gates.
