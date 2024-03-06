Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.02

Shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 208974 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,394,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

About Rice Acquisition Corp. II

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Rice Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

