Rosslyn Data Technologies (LON:RDT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.21

Rosslyn Data Technologies plc (LON:RDT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.21 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 12.20 ($0.15), with a volume of 1195133 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.13 ($0.20).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.21 million, a P/E ratio of -156.25 and a beta of 0.37.

Rosslyn Data Technologies plc engages in the development and provision of data analytics software, data capture, data mining, and workflow management in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers Rosslyn Spend Management that enables businesses to automatically aggregate, enhance, and organize structured and unstructured data; Spend Analytics, a navigation and dashboard solution; Supplier Information Management platform for analysis gaps in the procurement provision; and Supplier Performance Management for identifying areas of potential risk within the supply chain and increase procurement's contribution to profitability.

