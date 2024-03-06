Rubric Capital Management LP Has $26.73 Million Holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,034,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $26,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARQT. State Street Corp grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,226,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,228 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,081,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,110,000 after buying an additional 503,591 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,432,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,535,000 after buying an additional 138,209 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,317,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,086,000 after buying an additional 12,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,252,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,053,000 after acquiring an additional 454,276 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ARQT traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,157,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,525,522. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.08). Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 294.85% and a negative net margin of 439.79%. The firm had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARQT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

