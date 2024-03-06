Rubric Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,651,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,817 shares during the quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 3.79% of Zymeworks worth $16,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zymeworks

In related news, CFO Christopher Astle sold 4,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $48,595.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,497.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Andrew Moore sold 2,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $26,243.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,657.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Astle sold 4,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $48,595.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,497.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,583 shares of company stock worth $436,264. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Trading Up 2.6 %

Zymeworks Company Profile

Shares of Zymeworks stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,753. The firm has a market cap of $860.30 million, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.86. Zymeworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14.

(Free Report)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.