Rubric Capital Management LP Takes $18.35 Million Position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,352,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 100,141 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,694 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 358.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 38,416 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,084,000 after purchasing an additional 43,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

Revance Therapeutics stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.34. 1,210,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,758. The firm has a market cap of $559.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.15. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $37.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.17. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 903.28% and a negative net margin of 138.43%. The company had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RVNC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Revance Therapeutics Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

