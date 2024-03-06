Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Given New $354.00 Price Target at Argus

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Argus from $290.00 to $354.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Argus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.32.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $5.14 on Wednesday, reaching $303.89. 4,564,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,866,313. The company has a market cap of $294.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.37, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $281.14 and a 200-day moving average of $242.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Salesforce has a one year low of $170.00 and a one year high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.82, for a total transaction of $2,518,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,839,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.82, for a total transaction of $2,518,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,839,752.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,169,112 shares of company stock valued at $320,949,842 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 10,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

