Saltmarble Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $549,502.80 (SML)

Saltmarble (SML) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Saltmarble token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000274 BTC on exchanges. Saltmarble has a market capitalization of $132.94 million and $549,502.80 worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Saltmarble has traded up 22.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Saltmarble Profile

Saltmarble’s launch date was June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,200,000 tokens. The official website for Saltmarble is ggdgame.saltmarble.io. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble. The official message board for Saltmarble is medium.com/@saltmarble.

Buying and Selling Saltmarble

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 0.20816311 USD and is up 38.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $171,477.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

