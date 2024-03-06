Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Hits New 1-Year High at $73.66

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.66 and last traded at $73.63, with a volume of 90907 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Joule Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

