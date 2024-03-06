scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Shares Purchased by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Free Report) by 234.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,713,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,901,770 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 7.57% of scPharmaceuticals worth $19,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 512,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of scPharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.87. The company had a trading volume of 128,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 9.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average is $6.07. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $210.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.08.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.

