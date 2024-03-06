SEA (NYSE:SE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 1.27%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE SE traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.20. 14,847,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,227,930. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.98 and its 200 day moving average is $40.69. SEA has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $88.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 246.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SE shares. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SEA from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price target on SEA from $45.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SEA by 15.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,879 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the first quarter worth $163,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SEA by 13.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 165.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 955 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

