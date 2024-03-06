Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3,236.01

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3,236.01 and last traded at $3,246.10, with a volume of 910 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3,317.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on SEB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seaboard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seaboard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SEB

Seaboard Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $64.67 EPS for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seaboard

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Seaboard by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,551,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,203,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Seaboard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.