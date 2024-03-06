Sean Michael Walters Sells 20,692 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 20,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,660,577.36. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 182,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,477,807.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sean Michael Walters also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Wednesday, January 17th, Sean Michael Walters sold 10,006 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,750.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Sean Michael Walters sold 13,254 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $1,522,486.98.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,473,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,889,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.16. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $138.61. The firm has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1,021.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Datadog from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DDOG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Datadog by 743.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datadog

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.