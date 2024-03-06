SEB (OTC:SEBYF) Trading Up 6.5%

SEB SA (OTC:SEBYF – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$120.68 and last traded at C$120.68. Approximately 7,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 192% from the average daily volume of 2,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$113.26.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$112.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$104.74.

SEB SA designs, manufactures, and markets small domestic equipment worldwide. It offers kitchen electrics including electrical cooking products, such as deep fryers, rice cookers, electrical pressure cookers, informal meal appliances, waffle makers, grills, toasters, and multicookers; beverage preparation products, which includes filter and pod coffee makers, espresso machines, electrical kettles, and home beer-taps; and food preparation products comprising blenders, soy milk makers, cooking food processors, kitchen machines, mixers, and beaters.

