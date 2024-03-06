Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.47

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.47 and last traded at $18.73, with a volume of 38577 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

Secom Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.66.

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Secom had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter.

Secom Company Profile

SECOM CO., LTD., together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geospatial Information Services, BPO and ICT Services, and Other Services. The Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems.

