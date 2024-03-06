Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.03) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Shaftesbury Capital Stock Performance

LON SHC traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 131.20 ($1.67). 1,281,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,314. The firm has a market cap of £2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.33 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 131.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 122.40. Shaftesbury Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 101.90 ($1.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 139.70 ($1.77).

Get Shaftesbury Capital alerts:

Insider Activity at Shaftesbury Capital

In related news, insider Ian Hawksworth purchased 88,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £110,221.12 ($139,892.27). Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Shaftesbury Capital Company Profile

Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio, valued at £4.9 billion at June 2023, extends to 2.9 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.