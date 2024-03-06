Shane Driggers Sells 2,411 Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) insider Shane Driggers sold 2,411 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $21,819.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,475.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shane Driggers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 26th, Shane Driggers sold 1,617 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $15,895.11.
- On Tuesday, February 20th, Shane Driggers sold 665 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $6,497.05.
Shares of NASDAQ EVCM traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.20 and a beta of 1.08. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $13.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of EverCommerce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.39.
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
