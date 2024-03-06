Shane Driggers Sells 2,411 Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) insider Shane Driggers sold 2,411 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $21,819.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,475.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, February 26th, Shane Driggers sold 1,617 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $15,895.11.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Shane Driggers sold 665 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $6,497.05.

Shares of NASDAQ EVCM traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.20 and a beta of 1.08. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $13.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 82.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in EverCommerce by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of EverCommerce by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of EverCommerce by 871.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 379.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of EverCommerce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.39.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

