Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.74

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.74 and last traded at $22.18, with a volume of 186700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.03.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. provides infrastructure, electronics, and functional materials in Japan. It is also involved in processing and specialized related services. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.

