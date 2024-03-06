Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Hits New 52-Week High at $269.00

Shares of Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 269 ($3.41) and last traded at GBX 255.50 ($3.24), with a volume of 157686 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 248 ($3.15).

Shoe Zone Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 242.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 231.54. The company has a market capitalization of £127.59 million, a PE ratio of 985.36 and a beta of 1.21.

Shoe Zone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.90 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.08%. This is an increase from Shoe Zone’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Shoe Zone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,357.14%.

About Shoe Zone

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It offers its product through stores and a website, shoezone.com. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

