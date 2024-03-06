Short Interest in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Increases By 6.1%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,470,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the January 31st total of 40,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 32.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

BABA stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.71. 19,721,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,484,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.57. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $105.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.47.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

