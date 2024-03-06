Short Interest in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Rises By 9.9%

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the January 31st total of 4,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 435,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days. Approximately 13.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Atkore in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Atkore Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE ATKR traded up $2.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.02. The stock had a trading volume of 354,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,336. Atkore has a 12 month low of $116.14 and a 12 month high of $175.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 2.18.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $1.04. Atkore had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The business had revenue of $798.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atkore will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,113,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $11,999,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at $19,113,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 15,815 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.59, for a total transaction of $2,745,325.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,059,506.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,465 shares of company stock valued at $35,791,221. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atkore

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the third quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 72.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Atkore by 85.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

