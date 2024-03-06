Short Interest in CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Declines By 6.3%

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the January 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNFinance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNFinance in the third quarter worth $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CNFinance during the 2nd quarter valued at $848,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CNFinance by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in CNFinance by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in CNFinance by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter.

CNFinance Stock Performance

Shares of CNFinance stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,905. CNFinance has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 558.75 and a quick ratio of 453.76.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

